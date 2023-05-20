Undefeated Darien High School Girls Lacrosse Team Heads to State Championship

It’s almost time for the 2023 high school spring sports state championships and once again, the Darien High School girls lacrosse team is a contender for the Class LL title. That’s not a surprise. It’s an expectation.

“You're born with a stick,” said Darien senior, Chloe Humphrey. “I mean every day since third grade you just play house lacrosse and no one really quits from there.”

Eat, sleep, breathe lacrosse and make the cut for Lisa Lindley's squad.

“You always dream about playing for her as a little girl,” said Humphrey. “So I think that definitely is a motivator.”

Since Lindley took over the program in 1994, the Blue Wave have won 18 state titles. Just a week ago, she won her 500th game.

“To be a small part of that accomplishment felt really good,” said Ryan Hapgood, a senior captain and midfielder on the team.

At 17 and 18 years old, Lindley has been the head coach for longer than any of her current players have been alive.

“I think I'm old. It's been a long time,” said Lindley. “I thought, honestly when I took the job I would be doing it for one or two years and that would be it.”

Twenty-nine years later, she doesn’t just have 500 wins, but she has the No. 1 team in the country, too. Darien has been ranked No. 1 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse National Top 25 poll since the preseason.

“There were Maryland teams in the mix, Long Island, so Connecticut teams being in the mix isn't something you see every year,” said Humphrey. “So it just goes to show that Connecticut teams can play with the best.”

Speaking of "the best," Humphrey is the no. 1 in the country too. The senior attacker is the top 2023 college recruit. She's headed to the University of North Carolina to play next year, but she’s hardly alone as a Division I recruit from her class.

“I think it's 13 or 15,” said Lindley, who has lost count.

So it should come as no surprise that Humphrey is quick to pass the credit to her talented teammates

“Our offense wouldn't be anything without or defense,” said Humphrey. “It's such an honor to be playing alongside them.”

As they play this season, they’re doing it motivated by the last. In 2022, they lost the state title to New Canaan. Now, with an undefeated record, their sights are set on raising no. 19 for Coach Lindley next month.