University of Hartford Women's Lacrosse Withdraws From America East Competition

The University of Hartford women's lacrosse team has withdrawn from America East competition for this coming season.

"The safety and support of our student-athletes is our number one priority as we evaluate the program this semester," Dr. Sharon Beverly, acting vice president of athletics and recreation for the University of Hartford, said in a statement posted online.

Women's lacrosse at the school had its inaugural season of intercollegiate competition in 2018, according to University of Hartford athletics.

"This team has really come together to support one another and I know this is a disappointing decision for them. We will work with our coaching staff and team to identify meaningful opportunities of engagement to support women's lacrosse in every way possible," the statement said.

