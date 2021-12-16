Urban Meyer fired by Jaguars amid tumultuous first season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his tumultuous 13-game stint as the team's head coach.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement early Thursday. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

The Jaguars were just 2-11 under Meyer, who was hired by the team in January. Meyer's lone season in Jacksonville was also plagued by a series of off-the-field issues.

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported that former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged he was kicked by Meyer while doing warmups before the team's final preseason game.

On Oct. 1, following a loss in Cincinnati that dropped the Jaguars to 0-4, video emerged of Meyer at an Ohio bar with a woman who was not his wife dancing closely to him. Meyer apologized to the team in positional group meetings.

“It was stupid. So, I explained everything that happened. And owned it," Meyer said after the incident. "And, you know, just stupid. I should not have put myself in that kind of position.”

Khan released a statement at the time calling Meyer's conduct "inexcusable" and saying the head coach will have to "regain our trust and respect."

Various reports later in the season said Meyer clashed with players and members of his coaching staff, creating organizational tension.

It was a quick fall from grace for Meyer, whose arrival brought enthusiasm to an organization and fan base in dire need of it following a 1-15 season.

Meyer won three national championships as a college coach, combining to go 187-32 as head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. That success in no way translated during his transition to professional football, making his reign brief and disappointing.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, beginning with Jacksonville's matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday.