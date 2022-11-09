USMNT announces full 2022 FIFA World Cup 26-man squad for Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The wait is finally over.
After months of speculation and debate, manager Gregg Berhalter has announced the full 26-man squad for the United States men’s national soccer team competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The U.S. will be competing in Group B along with England, Wales and Iran. England is announcing its squad on Thursday while Iran hasn’t set an official date yet. Wales unveiled its squad earlier on Wednesday that includes Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.
Here’s a look at all 26 players Berhalter chose to represent the USMNT:
Goalkeepers
- Matt Turner, Arsenal
- Sean Johnson, NYCFC
- Ethan Horvath, Luton Town
Defenders
- RB/LB Sergino Dest, AC Milan
- CB Walker Zimmerman, Nashville
- RB DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami
- LB Antonee Robinson, Fulham
- CB Tim Ream, Fulham
- RB/LB Joe Scally, Monchengladbach
- RB Shaq Moore, Nashville
- CB Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic
- CB Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls
Midfielders
- CAM/CM Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United
- CDM Kellyn Acosta, LAFC
- CDM Tyler Adams, Leeds United
- CM Luca De La Torre, Celta Vigo
- CM Weston McKinnie, Juventus
- CM Yunus Musah, Valencia
- CAM/CM Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders
Forwards
- LW Christian Pulisic, Chelsea
- CF Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas
- LW Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders
- LW/RW Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund
- ST Josh Sargent, Norwich City
- RW/LW Tim Weah, LOSC Lille
- ST Haji Wright, Antalyaspor
The U.S. will open play against Wales on Monday, Nov. 21, followed by England on Friday, Nov. 25 and Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to round out the group stage. All kick-off times are slated for 2 p.m. ET.