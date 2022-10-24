USWNT Kickoff Times in 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Released

The full schedule and kickoff times for next year’s Women’s Football World Cup have been released by FIFA, promising timely viewing for United States audiences.

The U.S. women’s national team’s opening match against Vietnam on July 22 will kick off at 1pm in New Zealand — 8pm in New York and 5pm in Los Angeles. USA’s second match against Netherlands — a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final which was won 2-0 by the United States — kicks off at the same time.

The US women’s team’s third group match against a qualifier still to be decided will be at 7pm New Zealand time (NZT), which is 7pm GMT, 2am in New York or 11pm in Los Angeles.

Kickoff times range from 1pm in New Zealand (1am GMT) to 8.30 pm in Perth, Australia (12.30pm GMT).

Host New Zealand plays the opening match of the tournament against Norway at 7pm NZT (7am GMT) on July 20 and co-host Australia plays Ireland at 8pm AEST or 10am GMT.

The final will be played in Sydney at 8pm (10am GMT) on August 20.