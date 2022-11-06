Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts.
The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of a Week 9 contest against the Washington Commanders, but instead of repping a fellow player, he chose to dress like a Spy Kid.
Check out the unique eyewear Jefferson warmed up in on Sunday:
Fans were quick to call back to “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over,” the 2003 movie that featured similar shades:
While the sunglasses are associated with “Spy Kids,” similar designs have been seen in sports before. Sprinter Ato Boldon from Trinidad and Tobago turned heads when he rocked Oakley over the top sunglasses at the 2000 Sydney Olympics:
The sunglasses aren’t only an interesting look – they’re an expensive one. Oakley listed its Over The Top sunglasses at $2,000 and resales of similar models are listed for over $1,000 on eBay.
When you’ve set NFL records like Jefferson has, the sunglasses are a luxury he can afford.