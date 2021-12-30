Golden State Warriors

Warriors-Nuggets Game Postponed by NBA Due to COVID-19 Issues

By Josh Schrock

Warriors vs. Nuggets game postponed due to COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Warriors' game vs. the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena has been postponed, the NBA announced Thursday hours before tip-off as the Nuggets don't have the league-required eight players needed to play the game.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone, as well as players Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji and guard Bones Hyland reportedly entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols Thursday. The Nuggets have multiple players dealing with injuries and don't have a G League team in their market, making it impossible for them to have to required number of players to play Thursday night's game.

RELATED: Steph reveals trait that has him believing Kuminga will be special

Sports

Kyrie Irving 21 hours ago

‘I Missed It': Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Back With Brooklyn Nets, Resumes Practicing

UConn Dec 29

UConn Men's Game Against Butler Canceled Due to COVID-19

The Nuggets beat the Warriors 89-86 on Tuesday at Chase Center.

The Warriors are in Denver and are scheduled to practice there Friday before traveling to Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Golden State WarriorsNBADenver Nuggets
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us