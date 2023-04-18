NBA

Warriors-Kings Game 2: Draymond Green Stomps on Domantas Sabonis, Ejected

The Kings held on to win Game 2 at home after the late-game incident

By Ali Thanawalla

Draymond ejected from Game 2 after stomping on Sabonis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2 of the Warriors' NBA playoff series against the Kings on Monday night for stomping on Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Sabonis fell to the ground on a rebound attempt and as Green tried to run up court, the two got tangled up.

Sabonis appeared to grab Green's leg, and as the Warriors' forward tried to run, he stomped on the chest of the Kings' All-Star center.

Initially, Green was assessed a technical foul, but upon replay review, the officials changed the call to a Flagrant 2 Foul and ejected Green. Sabonis was given a technical foul for his part in the incident.

Sabonis remained down on the court for several minutes before rising and shooting the free throws.

RELATED: NBA says Game 1 Draymond-Sabonis tussle should have been double foul

Green, always animated, couldn't leave the court without engaging the Sacramento fans.

The altercation likely will be a topic of conversation after the game at Golden 1 Center, and the NBA might have something to say regarding Green's actions.

