Warriors-Mavericks Referee Asks Theo Pinson to Change Shirt Before Game 3

Theo Pinson is on a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks and isn't playing in the Western Conference finals, but somehow, he's still a topic of conversation during the series.

The Mavericks' bench players have been standing up on the sideline, very close to the court, during the NBA playoffs, leading to the league levying three separate fines on Dallas, with the latest for $100,000 coming Sunday.

Pinson is one of the players at the center of the issue. During Game 2 at Chase Center on Friday night, he was wearing a white shirt, similar to the white jerseys the Warriors were wearing. At one point in the second half, Steph Curry fired a pass in the direction of Pinson, who had his hand up, thinking he was one of his Golden State teammates.

For Game 3, the Warriors wore their white jerseys again, and not surprisingly, Pinson donned a white shirt again.

Interestingly though, shortly before tipoff at American Airlines Center on Sunday, referee Marc Davis -- the crew chief for Game 3 -- walked up to Pinson and asked him to change his shirt.

Davis: "Hey, do me a favor. This is crazy. Can you change your shirt?"

Pinson: "Yeah."

Davis: "Will you? I appreciate it."

Pinson: "Why?"

Davis: "Because it's the same color as them and you're going to be in the way. I'll even buy it for you."

Pinson: "All right, if you buy it for me."

Davis: "It don't match, anyway."

Pinson: "If you buy it for me, I'll do it."

Davis: "I got you."

Pinson didn't make good on his word to Davis as he still was wearing the white shirt on the bench when the game started.

It remains to be seen if Pinson's white shirt will become an issue again in the second half of Game 3 when the Warriors are shooting on the basket in front of the Mavericks' bench.