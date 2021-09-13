Washington Places QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on Injured Reserve With Hip Injury

Washington places Ryan Fitzpatrick on IR with hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It'll be the Taylor Heinicke show in Washington for the foreseeable future.

Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is headed to Injured Reserve with a hip subluxation, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Monday. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"I don't know much more about the injury other than that he did sublex it," Rivera told reporters. "He'll get a second opinion just to make sure on all the stuff we have. We're going to put him on IR and we'll go from there."

Rivera did not offer a timetable for Fitzpatrick's injury, saying he "doesn't know" how long Fitzpatrick will be out just yet. Heinicke will start on Thursday against the Giants with Kyle Allen serving as the backup.

Washington signed Kyle Shurmur to its practice squad on Monday for what Rivera referred to as an "emergency" situation. Rivera additionally said he does not plan on bringing in any other free-agent quarterback at this time.

Fitzpatrick left Sunday's season opener against Los Angeles in the second quarter after getting hit by Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. Fitzpatrick originally was able to get up before returning to the ground, where Washington's medical staff treated him before the QB was able to walk off the field.

The 38-year-old was unable to establish much of a rhythm before leaving the game. Fitzpatrick finished completing just three passes in six attempts for 13 yards. Heinicke took over and provided some life to the offense, but it was ultimately not enough in Washington's 20-16 home loss to Los Angeles. Heinicke finished 11-of-15 for 122 yards and a touchdown.