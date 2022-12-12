Watch 49ers Players Gush Over Tom Brady, Call Him the ‘GOAT' After Sunday's Game

Watch 49ers players gush over Brady, call him the 'GOAT' after Sunday's game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There are many reasons why Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback and player in NFL history.

For example, he's won a record seven Super Bowl titles and owns many, many league records for both the regular season and playoffs.

But aside from the stats, awards and accomplishments on his Hall of Fame resume, it's also how opposing players treat him that makes the 45-year-old QB stand apart.

Just look at the scenes after Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. 49ers players were gushing over Brady by signing his praises, asking him to sign jerseys and balls, posing for pictures and more.

Check out the 49ers players show their respect for Brady in the video below:

No other active player in any team sport creates this kind of scene after a game. And one of the crazy aspects of this moment is the Bucs had just lost 35-7 in what can be considered their worst performance of Brady's three seasons with the franchise.

We will likely see more of these postgame scenes involving Brady until he retires.