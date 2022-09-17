Watch Appalachian State's improbable walk-off Hail Mary vs. Troy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One week after stunning then-No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station, Appalachian State looked headed for a brutal home loss to Troy on Saturday.

But then the improbable happened.

Facing a 28-26 deficit with the ball on their own 47-yard line and two seconds left in regulation, the Mountaineers miraculously converted a walk-off Hail Mary that sent the Kidd Brewer Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

On the play, quarterback Chase Brice bought his pass-catchers time to get downfield before unleashing a Hail Mary. The pass reached Troy's 4-yard line, where it was batted down into the arms of wideout Christian Horn at around the 7. Horn immediately darted toward the end zone and went in untouched for the game-winning score.

APP STATE WON ON A HAIL MARY ON THE FINAL PLAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/yDlzYYtU19 — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2022

"WOW" is right.

A chaotic scene ensued in Boone, N.C., as fans stormed the field to celebrate the unbelievable 32-28 victory.

𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗹 pic.twitter.com/2oSA8l8GVG — App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 17, 2022

Of course, App State is no stranger to last-second miracles. In 2007, the Mountaineers famously secured a road victory over then-No. 5 Michigan with a blocked field goal.

Fifteen years and a few weeks later, App State was able to conjure up some more late-game magic.

Believe it or not, Cal nearly pulled off a final-play Hail Mary of its own earlier Saturday. Trailing Notre Dame by seven, two Cal players got their hands on a Hail Mary pass in the end zone, but they couldn't haul it in.

CAL (+425 ML) ALMOST PULLED OFF A MIRACLE 😱pic.twitter.com/wljz4xZDCX — br_betting (@br_betting) September 17, 2022