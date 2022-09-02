Watch Coco Gauff Clock 128 MPH Serve at US Open

The U.S. open is in full swing, and the exciting storylines continue to roll in.

On Wednesday, American tennis star Coco Gauff clocked the third-fastest serve in women's U.S. Open history during her second-round win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

The fastest serve of the women's tournament is via @cocogauff at 128 mph. 💨



Her mom's reaction says it all. pic.twitter.com/N9dEcjkpxU — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2022

The 18-year-old star was shocked when she found out just how fast her serve was.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

just found out I clocked a serve at 128mph today… yo WHAT🫣? — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 1, 2022

“Yeah, I don't know how that happened. It didn't feel like I hit it that hard,” Gauff said.

“Sometimes I feel like when you try to hit the serve hard, it still goes fast, but that was not supposed to be that hard.”

Gauff went on to close out the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium with the 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Ruse, which included six aces and 22 unreturned serves.

Gauff's serve was the fastest of this year's U.S. Open to date and the third-fastest speed in history behind Venus Williams' 129 mph serve in 2007 and Alycia Parks' effort at the same speed during last year’s U.S. Open.

Gauff came close to that speed at Wimbledon earlier this summer when she struck a 124 mph serve against Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Gauff will now face fellow American Madison Keys in the third round.