Watch Cormac Ryan Drop 29 Points in Notre Dame's Upset Win Over Alabama

Cormac Ryan made it rain from deep in a record performance to push No. 11 Notre Dame past No. 6 Alabama

By Sanjesh Singh

USA TODAY

No. 11 Notre Dame is advancing to the second round after eliminating No. 6 Alabama 78-64 behind Cormac Ryan’s record game.

Ryan, the 6-foot-5 junior guard who is averaging 8.6 points this season, exploded for a career-high 29 points. He shot 7-of-9 from deep, and those seven makes in a single game are a tournament record for a Notre Dame player and ties the record by an ACC player. 

Whatever Ryan wanted on offense, he got it. Watch him dance with the ball after getting the pick-and-roll switch and getting the bounce:

Ryan led all scorers in the game while freshman Blake Wesley added 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including a big steal down the stretch: 

Keon Ellis led Alabama with 16 points, including a 4-of-6 clip from 3-point range, but the Crimson Tide just had no answer for Ryan’s hot shooting. 

The Fighting Irish will now move on to play No. 3 Texas Tech on Sunday in the second round. Texas Tech defeated No. 14 Montana State in a 97-62 win. 

This is the second time so far this tournament a No. 11 seed eliminated a No. 6 seed. No. 11 Michigan knocked out No. 6 Colorado State on Friday in a 75-63 win.

