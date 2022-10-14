Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve

Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game.

The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and part of the in-arena entertainment featured a “Look-A-Likes” segment.

The Crypto.com Arena Jumbotron would show a picture of a Los Angeles Dodgers player and then present someone in the crowd who resembled the player.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After showing doppelgängers for Justin Turner, Tony Gonsolin and Max Muncy, a picture of Altuve suddenly popped up on the screen. That unsurprisingly drew loud boos from the crowd, but it wasn’t long before the boos turned to cheers.

Rather than a fan who looked like Altuve, an object in the stadium was displayed:

The LA Kings did a a “Look-A-Like” video 😂 featuring Jose Altuve & a 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/WkCvGzIzzU — Jenny Taketomo (@LAKingsGirl19) October 14, 2022

Of course, Altuve and the Astros defeated the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, which was the same season Houston was later found to have illegally used cameras to steal signs from opponents. The Astros would bang on a trash can to alert hitters as to what type of pitch was coming.

It's clear Los Angeles fans aren't going to let Altuve and Co. live that scandal down.

Five years later, there’s a chance the Dodgers could get revenge on the Astros this postseason. Houston currently holds a 2-0 series lead over Seattle in the ALDS, while Los Angeles is tied 1-1 with the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.