Is it really a LeBron James’ shoe advertisement with Nike if he isn’t doing something out of the ordinary?

In James’ new ad promoting the recently released Nike LeBron 20, the Los Angeles Lakers star tests out his new laces before jumping into a pool.

After Bronny James says, “What are you doing?” followed by Bryce James saying, “You can’t be serious right now,” LeBron jumps out of the pool and sticks the landing as he shows off the shoe in style.

LeBron... How? 🤯@KingJames doing the impossible in the new Nike LeBron 20 pic.twitter.com/KL8eleUBOQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2022

If this Nike ad felt familiar, that’s because it is. In 2008, Nike also shot a commercial of Kobe Bryant jumping over an Aston Martin in a new edition of Hyperdunks.

As fans debate whether LeBron’s stunt is real or fake, and it’s more than reasonable to presume the latter, Bryant’s was confirmed to be just special effects.

Regardless of authenticity, it raises the question: Which one is more impressive?

Whichever way you decide, the Nike LeBron 20, which was released on Sept. 29, is now retailing for $200 on Nike.com as more colorways will be rolled out throughout 2022.