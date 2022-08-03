Watch LeBron James, Sons Throw Down Epic Dunks in Lakers Practice Facility

LeBron James is always known to put in hard work during the summer as the new NBA season approaches, but this time, the Lakers star included his sons into his offseason practice.

In an epic "Bring Your Child to Work Day" moment, James was seen delivering an epic dunk alongside his sons Bryce and Bronny in the Lakers' practice facility.

LeBron James putting in work with Bronny and Bryce at the Lakers facility 😤🔥



The four-time champion shared a few brief clips of himself throwing it down with some force on his social media page on Tuesday. While the dunk wasn't a rare sighting from James, it was, however, heartwarming to see his two sons also slam the ball down like their father.

James has often been on record sharing that he hopes to one day play alongside his sons in the league.

Bronny, who is currently a 17-year-old guard who attends and plays high school ball at Sierra Canyon School, will first be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024. While it has not yet been determined where Bronny will play once he graduates, the options for James' oldest child are endless.

Bryce, on the other hand, has a few more years to go before he can possibly join his father in the league. The 15-year-old middle child also plays for Sierra Canyon alongside his older brother.

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" James wrote on Instagram.