NBA

Watch Pacers' Buddy Hield Hit What May Be the Quickest Shot in NBA History

Hield hit a three-pointer just three seconds into Thursday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

By Mike Gavin

Watch Buddy Hield hit what may be the quickest shot in NBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Buddy Hield was feeling it right from the opening tip. Literally.

The Indiana Pacers guard attempted and made what might have been the fastest shot in NBA history on Thursday.

Following the opening jump-ball between the Pacers' Myles Turner and Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, the ball was tipped (by Allen) directly to Hield, who was positioned just beyond the three-point arc with only one defender between him and the basket. Hield caught the ball, turned and, instead of putting the ball on the ground, immediately launched the three, hitting the shot just three seconds into the game.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Pretty rare in an NBA game that a bucket is made before a dribble is taken.

It was the fastest three-point make in the NBA since at least 1996-1997, the league's recorded play-by-play era, per ESPN. Hield beat out the record held by a fellow Pacer sharpshooter: Reggie Miller, who drained a three with 11:56 remaining in the first quarter in March of 2000.

Sports

Health & Wellness

Soccer Legend Pelé Was Diagnosed With Colon Cancer: Symptoms to Know

Brazil

Pele's Funeral and Burial to Take Place in Hometown Santos

The early shot was a sign of things to come for Hield, who entered the game shooting 41.9 percent from deep this season. Hield went on to score 25 points while shooting 10-for-14, including 5 of 6 from three, in the Pacers' 135-126 win over the Cavs. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAIndiana Pacers
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us