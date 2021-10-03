Tom Brady

Watch Patriots Fans Greet Tom Brady With Loud Ovation During Warmups

By Nick Goss

Watch Patriots fans greet Tom Brady with loud ovation during warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots fans gave Tom Brady a very warm welcome Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ran onto the Gillette Stadium field for warmups ahead of the Week 4 game.

Fans broke out into a "Brady! Brady!" chant as well.

Check out the scene in the videos below:

Brady also embraced with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, too.

It's going to be a very emotional night in New England as Brady makes his much-anticipated return to Foxboro for the first time since he left the Patriots to join the Bucs as a free agent in 2020.

Despite the ovation Brady got before the game, fans booed loudly when he and the Bucs' offense took the field in the first quarter.

