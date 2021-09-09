Tom Brady

WATCH: Tom Brady Stars in New Subway Commercial During NFL Season Opener

By Jake Levin

WATCH: Tom Brady stars in new Subway commercial during NFL season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Is bread even a part of the TB12 Method?

No matter, as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady debuted a new ad for "Freshly Baked Fragrance" during Thursday night's NFL season kickoff between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Sports

Trevor Bauer 2 hours ago

Leave for Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Extended Through End of Season

NFL Sep 8

NFL Schedule Week 1: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

Brady's latest Subway ad, for an "irresistible" fragrance, "Bready," was anything but your typical fast food ad.

A voice even notes to Brady at the end of the commercial, "you don't even eat bread." 

Curran: Re-examining the skinny on the Jones-Newton competition

Nobody ever said that commercials had to make sense.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyNew England PatriotsTampa Bay Buccaneerssubwaycommercial
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us