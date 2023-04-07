Watch Travis Kelce's Epic First Pitch Fail at Guardians Game

Travis Kelce seemed to forget he was on a baseball diamond and not a football field on Friday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Cleveland Heights native had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians' home opener against the Seattle Mariners.

Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber was behind the dish at Progressive Field to catch the ball from Kelce. And given that Kelce is a former high school quarterback and current NFL superstar, Bieber probably didn't anticipate the kind of pitch Kelce unleashed.

The two-time Super Bowl champion looked like he was celebrating a touchdown as he spiked the ball into the grass, causing Bieber to move out of the way as it went to the backstop.

Travis Kelce with the first pitch spike? 😅



(via @PitchingNinja)pic.twitter.com/KS3OicZvvQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 7, 2023

That could be right up there with the likes of 50 Cent and Steve Aoki as one of the worst first pitches ever.

"Been spiking a football for the past 10 years... can you tell?" Kelce wrote in a tweet afterward.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was very amused by his teammate's first pitch fail.

Mahomes, who is a minority owner of the Royals, also wants Kansas City's ballclub to give Kelce a shot at redemption as soon as possible.

Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!! https://t.co/v3RENRzcex — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 7, 2023

The Royals may need to have someone in full catcher's gear for that one.