Watch: WNBA Draft Pick Haley Jones Hilariously Learns She Missed Call From Her New Head Coach

The very first instruction Haley Jones received from her new WNBA coach? Pick up your phone.

The Stanford guard was selected by the Atlanta Dream with the sixth overall pick in Monday night's 2023 WNBA Draft.

But after hearing her name called, Jones didn't grab her phone before going up on the Spring Studios stage in New York City to greet WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The Atlanta Dream select Haley Jones from Stanford! #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/lVmLJOBA3F — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 10, 2023

So as Jones was making the media rounds, Dream head coach Tanisha Wright couldn't get in contact with her newest player. That prompted Wright to send a public message to Jones on Twitter.

Hey Girl!! Just trying to reach ya to congratulate ya on coming to the A! #PickUpYourPhone @haleyjoness19 — Coach Tanisha Wright (@coachtwright_) April 11, 2023

During a press conference, Jones had a hilariously embarrassed reaction as she was informed of Wright's tweet.

"Oh my god," Jones said. "Coach if you're listening, I'm so sorry. I literally got called, didn't even think to grab my phone. I hugged my mom, dad and brother.

"That is like the worst first impression to have is missing a call from your new boss. So the second I get to my phone, no matter how many missed calls or missed texts I have, I'm calling her immediately."

I would say @haleyjoness19 and @coachtwright_ are off to a GREAT START 😬 pic.twitter.com/QOd5hExhiA — WNBA (@WNBA) April 11, 2023

The good news for Jones is that Wright is going to let it slide.

We will make an exception today @haleyjoness19 https://t.co/4jWTuM14OI — Coach Tanisha Wright (@coachtwright_) April 11, 2023

And to be fair to Jones, it looks like Wright also missed the return call.

COACH! i left my phone at the draft table!!!! i called you back! #phonetag — haley jones (@haleyjoness19) April 11, 2023

A Dream franchise in search of its first WNBA title is adding a champion in Jones. She was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NCAA Tournament after leading Stanford to a national title.

Jones also earned SEC Player of the Year honors in 2021-22 and was a two-time All-American.