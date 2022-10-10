How to Watch Bills vs. Chiefs Week 6: TV Channel, Start time, Odds

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs: TV channel, start time, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Buffalo Bills have waited nine months for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 6, they finally get their chance.

Kansas City ended Buffalo’s 2021 season in the AFC Divisional Round, pulling off a 42-36 overtime win after miraculously forcing the extra period. Patrick Mahomes and Co. marched 44 yards in the final 13 seconds of regulation to set up a game-tying field goal. The Chiefs got the ball to start overtime and quickly scored, never giving Josh Allen a chance.

Both AFC powerhouses have been strong again in 2022 through five weeks. The Bills are 4-1, coming off a dominant 38-3 victory over the Steelers in Week 5. Then there are the Chiefs, who are 3-1 before their Monday Night Football date with the Raiders. With both teams near the top of the conference, this regular season battle could be crucial for seeding come January.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bills-Chiefs matchup:

When is the Bills vs. Chiefs game?

The Bills and Chiefs will play on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

What time is the Bills vs. Chiefs game?

Surprisingly, this game isn’t scheduled for prime time. Kickoff for Bills-Chiefs is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs

Bills-Chiefs will air on CBS. As expected, the network’s top announcing crew will be on the call: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline).

How to stream Bills vs. Chiefs live online

Live stream: NFL+ , Paramount+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app

What are the odds for Bills vs. Chiefs?

The Bills are 2.5-point favorites over the Chiefs in this tantalizing AFC Playoff rematch, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Bills -2.5

Over/under: 53.5

Moneyline: Bills -135, Chiefs +115

