Wesleyan All-American Hopes to Add to Legacy With Outdoor Track National Title

The list of alumni from Wesleyan University athletics includes Olympians and two NFL head coaches, one of which is Bill Belichick. But one current athlete is well on her way to making a name for herself in the record books.

You can call Grace Devanny a seven-time All-American, but that’s only scratching the surface.

“Everything kind of fell into place while I was here,” said Devanny. “I'm a neuroscience and behavior psychology double major, also on the premed track.”

That would be plenty for most people -- especially at a school with high-level academics like Wesleyan. But Devanny is also an academic peer advisor, a part of two research labs and on the executive board for the mental health branch of the Student Athletes Council -- all while being a three-sport athlete. A really, really good three-sport athlete.

Let's put it this way, she's probably the best athlete that this school has produced at least in the last maybe 50 years,” said Wesleyan Track and Field coach Walter Curry.

Devanny was captain of the women's soccer team where she led the team in scoring, points and assists while also leading the cardinals to the final four last year. Then on the track -- Devanny was named National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season, set the DIII record in the 500 meter and became a national champion in the 400 meter.

“It's hard to look back now because I’m trying to keep myself in the present but I’m really excited I got all the opportunities to succeed,” said Devanny.

She has one last chance to add to her legacy, too. Next week, she’ll go for an outdoor track national title.

“She's so good, as a coach I just don't want to make any mistakes in her development so for me I just want to see her finish this and get what she deserves,” said Curry.

The NCAA DIII Outdoor Track and Field National Championships are in Rochester, NY starting on May 25th.