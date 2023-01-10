What Teams Could Entertain Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, No. 1 Pick?

Teams the Bears could entertain with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As overly prognosticated about the Chicago Bears and their ownership of the No. 1 pick might be, the organization could be interested in trading the pick down in the draft to acquire capital.

Would the Bears have interested suitors to bargain with? If so, who?

To answer the first question, briefly – yes. Why? For starters, the quarterback draft class is limited. For a modern NFL that demands an elite quarterback, this draft doesn't offer as much as the 2021 draft class, which had five QBs selected in the first 15 picks.

The demand for top prospects Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis will be high, since the supply is short. Simple economics.

Which teams would be interested in trading away assets for a shot at one of the top quarterbacks or prospects?

Here's a quick list of teams that might dial up Ryan Poles' number before Apr. 27:

Houston Texans: The Texans own the No. 2 pick in the draft after forfeiting the No. 1 pick to the Bears in Week 18 with a win over the Colts. And they need a quarterback. Through two seasons, 2021 draftee Davis Mills hasn't shown enough to remain the signal caller.

He barely scraped by 3,000 yards this past season while compiling a 17-15 TD:INT ratio. Most outsiders believed Young would be their selection with the first pick, before they lost it to the Bears. Will they attempt to trade back into the No. 1 spot to solidify their quarterback position?

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts tried and failed yet again with their plug-and-play, sign-and-shine quarterback experiment. This time it was Matt Ryan in the deep end. Before, it was Carson Wentz and Philip Rivers.

Now, owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are forced to reassess. When asked if he would give up "Heaven and Earth" for a quarterback of their liking in the draft, Ballard responded: "Yes, I'd do whatever it takes."

Las Vegas Raiders: About a week ago, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders would search for trade destinations for Derek Carr this offseason. Amid a putrid, 6-11 season, the Raiders elected Jarret Stidham to start over Carr in the finale, giving any other name a chance.

The Raiders own the No. 7 pick in the draft. They may not look to the draft for a quarterback, but they're close enough to a top pick to compete without offering up a massive chunk of their assets.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers cut their losses with Baker Mayfield, releasing him into the free market where he was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. They also cleared Christian McCaffrey off the books, essentially beginning the start of a new era in Carolina.

Will the Panthers stand pat at the No. 9 spot and keep their eyes locked on Will Levis? Or, will they try to cut a deal to trade up to acquire the likes of Young or Stroud?

Other potential candidates include the New York Jets, who made clear their intention to move on from Zach Wilson, but signaled their interest in a veteran quarterback.

The Seattle Seahawks have the No. 5 pick in the draft, thanks to the wasteful season the Denver Broncos recorded. Will they try for a new signal caller, or stick with Geno Smith? Smith made his first Pro Bowl this season on his way to throwing over 4,000 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also led the NFL in completion percentage (69.8 percent).

The Atlanta Falcons would likely need to move up from the No. 8 pick for one of the top two quarterbacks. However, they might be interested in bolstering their roster elsewhere first, and giving Desmond Ridder a fair shot.

The Detroit Lions seem like an improbable match, but how long can Jared Goff last as their guy? They're another team who could be interested, considering they have two first-round picks (No. 6 from the Rams and their own No. 18).

Certainly, the Bears will have a plethora of suitors to bait for the No. 1 overall pick. Should they elect to keep the pick at this point seems foolish, since they could get the best of both worlds by trading down while staying in contention for a game-changing piece to add through the draft.