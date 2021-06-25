What to Know as Round 2 of Travelers Championship Begins at TPC River Highlands

Professional golfers are back in Cromwell this morning for round two of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Round One of Travelers Championship

The first round of competition happened on Thursday, with Kramer Hickock and Satoshi Kodaira who each shot 63.

While Talor Gooch. Maverick McNealy, Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, Patrick Rodgers, and Henrik Norlander were 5-under 65.

Bubba Watson, a three-time Travelers Championship, was 4-under-par, while Phil Mickelson opened with a 1-under-par 69, as did Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Dustin Johnson birdied his final two holes to shoot 70. See the full recap here.

Round Two of Travelers Championship

You can see the Round Two pairings here.

Travelers Championship Player Field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Armour

Alex Beach

Daniel Berger

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

J.J. Henry

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Brian Keiser

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Anirban Lahiri

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Henrik Norlander

Sean O’Hair

Carlos Ortiz

John Pak

CT Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

Ted Potter, Jr.

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Tee Times

Tee times are typically available the day before the tournament play begins.

Health & Safety Guidelines

Capacity Limits:

The Travelers Championship is one of the state's largest in-person sporting events since the pandemic began and the capacity has been capped at 10,000 people per day.

Contactless Tickets/Payment:

All tickets are contactless this year and are done through mobile ticketing. No tickets will available at the gate and tickets online are now sold out.

Only contactless payments will be accepted on the course. Guests are encouraged to "tap-and-go" with their contactless card.

Mask Policy:

Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Anyone who is not vaccinated should wear a mask indoors and outdoors at all times.

Event organizers say due to crowd size and a variety of age groups expected to attend, wearing a mask should be considered for everyone's safety.

Player-Spectator Interaction:

There will be no direct player-spectator interaction. No autographs will be done. Handshakes, fist bumps and selfies with players are not permitted.

When You Arrive

A limited number of fans are allowed at this years Travelers Championship. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no fans allowed last year. There is a limit of 10,000 people per day this year and some of the policies have changed.

Bag Checks:

This year, the tournament is not providing a bag check area. Prohibited items of any kind can not be left at security checkpoints and should be left in your car or at home.

Bag Inspections:

All items are subject to search and the following types of bags are permitted on tournament grounds:

Opaque bags that do not exceed 6" by 6" by 6" in their natural state.

1-gallon clear, resealable plastic bag.

Clear tote bags, plastic, vinyl or other carry items that do not exceed 12" by 6" by 12" in their natural state.

Medically necessary and infant diaper bags.

Mobile Device Policy:

Devices must be on silent at all times and the flash may not be used.

Devices can be used to capture video, audio and photos in all areas during the tournament. That content can be used for personal purposes and on social media, but for commercial use.

There is no live streaming or real time coverage allowed.

Texting is allowed in all areas throughout the tournament. Phone cals are only allowed near concessions.

Failure to follow the policy could result in you ticket being revoked.

Parking:

General parking is included with each ticket on a first come, first served basis.

Parking for spectators with special needs or disabilities is available at Woodside Intermediate School on Woodside Road for vehicles with a valid state permit. A complimentary wheelchair accessible shuttle will also be available from the lot to the main entrance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Permitted Items:

All bags mentioned in the above section

Collapsable chair without the chair bag

Mobile phones, tablets and PDAs

Portable radio with headset

Binoculars without the case

Reusable plastic or metal cups/bottles that are empty when you arrive and leave and cannot hold more than 32 ounces

Umbrella without sleeve

Infant supplies including stroller (the infant must be with the carrier)

Personal transportation devices for mobility such as a motorized wheelchair or scooter

Prohibited Items:

The following items are prohibited at the Travelers Championship and must be either left at home or brought back to your vehicle:

Any bag that does not fit the permitted criteria

Camera bags

Cameras and lens larger than 6"

Selfie sticks and GoPoles

Chair bags

Backpacks

Video cameras

Drones, remote-controlled aircrafts or other devices that can be operated in airspace

Binocular case

Tinted plastic bag

Seat cushions with carrying case or pockets

Knives, firearms or weapons of any kind

Plastic, metal or glass cups, cans or containers

Clear backpacks

Patterned plastic bags

Motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles, skateboards or hoverboards

Posters, signs, banners or ladders,

Lounge or oversized chars with extended footrests

Computers or laptops

Beverages/coolers of any kind

Radios, tvs or other electronic noise producing items

Fireworks, laser pointers or other explosives

Whistles, horn or noise makers,

Outside food or beverage except for if medically necessary or needed for infants

Pets with the exception of service animals

Texting Program:

The tournament has a texting program that can be used for guest services and operational issues.

If you have a problem or question, you can text your issue and location to 1-860-86(4-HELP).

Today, fans are allowed back at TPC River Highlands to watch the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am.

Inclement Weather Policy

Anyone visiting is urged to take the necessary precautions to avoid being uncomfortable while watching the tournament. That can include wearing appropriate/comfortable clothing and shoes, bringing a visor/hat, carrying an umbrella and applying suntan lotion.

You should watch the leaderboards for "weather warnings." If there is severe weather, spectators will be kept informed of current condition.

If inclement weather should occur, play could be suspended or canceled. Travelers would post about it on their website and Facebook and Twitter pages.

PGA Tour Code of Conduct

By coming to the tournament, you agree that you could be subject to expulsion and the loss of ticket privileges if you breech certain etiquette including:

Refusal to abide by any posted tournament policies including, but not limited to the mask policy.

Making rude, vulgar or other inappropriate comments or gestures. Verbal or physical harassment of players, volunteers, officials or spectators will not be tolerated. Distracting a player or any disruption of play or behavior that is unruly, disruptive, unsafe or illegal.

Guests who consume alcoholic beverages are expected to do so in a responsible way. Impaired or overly intoxicated guests will be removed from the tournament grounds and will be subject to further consequences that involves law enforcement.

Directions to TPC River Highlands

This year's Travelers Championship runs from June 21 through June 27 at TPC River Highlands.

For directions, the best address to put into your GPS is 674 Main Street in Cromwell.