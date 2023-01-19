When does NBA All-Star voting end for fans? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA provided the third and final fan voting update for the 2023 All-Star Game on Thursday.

LeBron James (6.5 million votes) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (5.9 million votes) continue to pace their respective conferences.

Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis join James as the top vote-getters among Western Conference frontcourt players, while Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic lead the guards.

In the Eastern Conference, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum are the next two behind the Greek Freak in the frontcourt, with Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell occupying the top two guard spots.

Lakers' LeBron James and Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lead in the NBA's third and final fan voting update for the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/5NfWF2WbHs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2023

But there's still time for fans to provide one final push for their favorite players. Here's what to know about NBA All-Star voting.

How does NBA All-Star voting work?

Fans account for 50 percent of the All-Star starter vote. The media and players each make up 25 percent.

The top three frontcourt players and top two backcourt players in each conference earn starting spots in the All-Star Game. The starter with the most fan votes in each conference will be named a captain.

When does voting end for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The fan vote ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday. Fans can vote once per day on NBA.com or the NBA app.

Fan votes on Friday will count three times.

When will the 2023 NBA All-Star starters be announced?

The All-Star starters and captains will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 26.

How are the NBA All-Star reserves determined?

After the All-Star starters are named, the NBA's head coaches vote to determine the seven All-Star reserves in each conference.

When will the 2023 NBA All-Star reserves be announced?

The reserves will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 2.

When is the NBA All-Star Game draft?

Once all the All-Stars have been announced, the two captains will draft their own teams. A date for the draft has not been set yet.

Where is the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

This year's All-Star Game will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

When is the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

All-Star Weekend is from Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 19. The All-Star Game is on Feb. 19.