When Is the Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament? Here's When March Madness Resumes

What an opening weekend of March Madness.

The first and second rounds of the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament featured some historic results and thrilling finishes.

Two No. 1 seeds were bounced from the Big Dance, with Purdue being stunned by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson and defending champion Kansas falling to No. 8 Arkansas.

Those weren't the only notable upsets from the first few days of action, either. No. 13 Furman took down No. 4 Virginia, while No. 15 Princeton outlasted No. 2 Arizona and cruised past No. 7 Missouri to secure a historic Sweet 16 bid. Another No. 2 seed had its season end earlier than expected as well, with Marquette losing to No. 7 Michigan State.

No. 7 Michigan State knocked out No. 2 Marquette and advanced to the Sweet 16.

There will now be a few off days before the madness continues in the Sweet 16. Here's what to know about the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

When are the 2023 Sweet 16 dates?

The Sweet 16 runs from Thursday, March 23 to Friday, March 24.

What are the Sweet 16 sites in 2023?

Games in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played at four different sites:

South: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

East: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Midwest: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

West: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

What teams are in the 2023 Sweet 16?

South Region: No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 San Diego State, No. 6 Creighton, No. 15 Princeton

East Region: No. 3 Kansas State, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 9 Florida Atlantic

Midwest Region: No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Xavier, No. 5 Miami

West Region: No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 UConn, No. 8 Arkansas

Which conference has the most teams in the 2023 Sweet 16?

The Big East (Creighton, UConn, Xavier) and SEC (Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee) are tied for the most Sweet 16 representatives with three each. The Big 12 (Kansas State, Texas) is the only other conference with more than one team still alive in the tournament.

What are the 2023 Sweet 16 matchups?

South Region

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton

East Region

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

Midwest Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier

West Region

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 8 Arkansas

What is the 2023 Sweet 16 schedule?

March 24

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, time TBD

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State, time TBD

No. 2 UCLA vs. Gonzaga, time TBD

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 8 Arkansas, time TBD

March 25

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami, time TBD

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State, time TBD

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton, time TBD

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier, time TBD

When is the 2023 Elite Eight?

The Elite Eight follows the Sweet 16 on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

