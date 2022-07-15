Which golfer has the fastest average ball speed? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

At 157.57 miles per hour, even the “slowest” ball striker on the PGA Tour has an average speed that’s significantly faster than Novak Djokovic’s average speed serve at 2022 Wimbledon and the maximum exit velocity of Aaron Judge’s hardest-hit career home run.

The distinction of softest hit golf ball – on average – belongs to Brendon Todd. Not exactly a household name, at least compared to the likes of Djokovic and Judge.

Going up the PGA’s list of ball speed off the tee, the names start to look more familiar (like Rory McIlroy who sits at No. 9) – and the average speeds are even more wild considering how they soar over other top athletes.

Let’s take a look at some of the best golfers in the world and determine who owns the distinction for fastest ball speed on the PGA Tour and how fast the ball averages off the tee.

What is the average ball speed on the PGA Tour?

The average ball speed on tour is 171.65 miles per hour, through the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

Who hit the fastest golf ball in 2022?

Peter Uihlein has the fastest ball speed off the tee this year with 195.13 miles per hour.

Who has the fastest ball speed on the PGA?

Cameron Champ averages 188.85 ball speed off the tee and currently leads the PGA in ball speed.

What is Rory McIlroy's average ball speed?

Rory McIlroy is averaging 182.98 miles per hour off the tee in 2022, good for ninth overall on the PGA Tour.

What is Rory’s fastest ball off the tee in 2022?

Rory has registered a ball that went 190.59 miles per hour off the tee. His slowest shot was 167.82.

What is Dustin Johnson's ball speed?

Dustin Johnson currently averages 177.77 miles per hour for ball speed off the tee, good for 36th on the PGA Tour (before he left to join the LIV Golf Tour).

Who hits the fastest ball on the PGA tour?

Here’s a look at the top 10 golfers in average ball speed off the tee.