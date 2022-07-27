Which NFL stadium is the smallest? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Bears are exploring a new stadium in Arlington Heights, and there is a lot of reasons why the team is exploring leaving Soldier Field.
The team would like a domed stadium to attract events year round, state of the art facilities to keep up with other NFL teams and most notably, seating capacity.
Soldier Field is currently the smallest stadium in the NFL with a capacity of 61,500. For one of the countries' largest metropolitan areas to have the smallest NFL stadium is absurd.
To put it into perspective, University of Illinois's Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 60,670. Notre Dame in South Bend has a stadium that seats 77,622 fans.
And the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium has a capacity of 80,321, which to be fair would make it the fourth-largest NFL stadium in the country.
Here is a list of every NFL stadium, from smallest to largest.
|Name
|Capacity
|Location
|Team(s)
|Opened
|Soldier Field
|61,500
|Chicago, IL
|Chicago Bears
|1924
|State Farm Stadium
|63,400
|Glendale, AZ
|Arizona Cardinals
|2006
|Ford Field
|65,000
|Detroit, MI
|Detroit Lions
|2002
|Allegiant Stadium
|65,000
|Paradise, NV
|Las Vegas Raiders
|2020
|Hard Rock Stadium
|65,326
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Miami Dolphins
|1987
|Paul Brown Stadium
|65,515
|Cincinnati, OH
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2000
|Raymond James Stadium
|65,890
|Tampa, FL
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1998
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|66,655
|Minneapolis, MN
|Minnesota Vikings
|2016
|Gillette Stadium
|66,829
|Foxborough, MA
|New England Patriots
|2002
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|67,000
|Indianapolis, IN
|Indianapolis Colts
|2008
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|67,895
|Cleveland, PH
|Cleveland Browns
|1999
|Acrisure Stadium
|68,400
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2001
|Levi's Stadium
|68,500
|Santa Clara, CA
|San Francisco 49ers
|2014
|Lumen Field
|69,000
|Seattle, WA
|Seattle Seahawks
|2002
|TIAA Bank Field
|69,132
|Jacksonville, FL
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1995
|Nissan Stadium
|69,143
|Nashville, TN
|Tennessee Titans
|1999
|Lincoln Financial Field
|69,596
|Philadelphia, PA
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2003
|SoFi Stadium
|70,000
|Inglewood, CA
|Los Angeles Rams/Chargers
|2020
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|71,000
|Atlanta, GA
|Atlanta Falcons
|2017
|M&T Bank Stadium
|71,008
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Ravens
|1998
|Highmark Stadium
|71,608
|Orchard Park, NY
|Buffalo Bills
|1973
|NRG Stadium
|72,220
|Houston, TX
|Houston Texans
|2002
|Caesars Superdome
|73,208
|New Orleans, LA
|New Orleans Saints
|1975
|Bank of America Stadium
|75,523
|Charlotte, NC
|Carolina Panthers
|1996
|Empower Field at Mile High
|76,125
|Denver, CO
|Denver Broncos
|2001
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|76,416
|Kansas City, MO
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1972
|AT&T Stadium
|80,000
|Arlington, TX
|Dallas Cowboys
|2009
|Lambeau Field
|81,441
|Green Bay, WI
|Green Bay Packers
|1957
|FedExField
|82,000
|Landover, MD
|Washington Commanders
|1997
|MetLife Stadium
|82,500
|East Rutherford, NJ
|New York Giants/Jets
|2010
It also doesn't help that Soldier Field is the oldest stadium by a large margin. It was originally built in 1924, though the Bears didn't move in until 1971. The stadium has undergone multiple renovations over the years, most recently in 2004.