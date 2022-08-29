Who Is Danka Kovinić? Everything About Serena Williams' US Open Opponent

Who is Danka Kovinić? Everything about Serena's US Open opponent originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s not often that you cross paths with the GOAT, but that’s what Danka Kovinić is doing on Monday night.

Kovinić and Serena Williams were matched up in the first round of the 2022 US Open, with both players not seeded.

While Williams has been in the spotlight for over 20 years, not as much is known about Kovinić.

So, here’s some information on Williams’ first round opponent:

Who is Danka Kovinić?

Kovinić is a 27-year-old professional tennis player who turned pro in 2010.

She has earned $2,631,290 in prize money throughout her career while reaching a career-high world ranking of No. 46.

Where is Danka Kovinić from?

Kovinić was born in Cetinje, Montenegro. She currently resides in Herceg Novi, Montenegro.

What is Danka Kovinić’s career record?

Entering her match with Williams, Kovinić has competed in 617 career singles matches. She has a record of 344-273.

What is Danka Kovinić’s world ranking?

Prior to the US Open, Kovinić was ranked at No. 80 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). William was ranked at No. 413 prior to the tournament.

Has Danka Kovinić ever won a tournament?

Kovinić has never won a WTA tournament, but she has 13 singles titles in the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

She reached the third round at the Australian Open and French Open in 2022, which represent her best Grand Slam results. Kovinić was the first player from Montenegro in history to reach the third round at a Grand Slam tournament.