‘I was drunk:' Ingrid Andress says she's going to rehab after Home Run Derby anthem debacle

Country artist Ingrid Andress, a four-time Grammy nominee, ripped for what many blasted as the "worst-ever rendition" of the national anthem at Monday's Home Run Derby, apologized for her performance in a social media post, saying that she was drunk -- and that she's going to get help.

Andress, who most recently was nominated in 2023 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, posted on X Tuesday that she was "drunk last night" and is "checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need."

"That was not me last night," Andress wrote. "I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition."

Reaction on social media to the national anthem performance was quick and strong, with some saying it was the worst rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" they've heard at a sporting event.

"My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever," Astros beat writer Michael Schwab posted.

"Remember Whitney Houston's National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl? This is the exact opposite," said Cincinnati Reds beat writer C. Trent Rosecrans.

Some users even said at least one of the baseball players at the Derby appeared to be holding back laughter.

Andress' most recent album, Good Person, was released in 2022 and included the song "Wishful Drinking," a collaboration with Sam Hunt. The song reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs list and number 47 on the Billboard Hot 100. Good Person topped out on the Billboard Hot Country Albums list at number 18. Her debut album in 2020, Lady Like, made it to number 9 on the list.

She has headlined concerts and also toured with Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw and Stevie Nicks, according to her website, which said Lady Like "set the record as the highest streaming country female debut album of all time upon release."

She has four upcoming performances:

July 17 at Row One State in Nashville, TN

July 24 at Globe Hall in Denver, CO

Aug. 3 at Basilica Block Party in Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 4 at Country Calling in Ocean City

Her website also said she is currently in the studio working on a third album.

The singer is originally from Michigan but also spent time growing up with her family in Colorado. Andress' father, Brad Andress, was a longtime coach with the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies, according to Baseball Reference.

Ingrid Andress announced this week that she has a new single, "Colorado 9," coming out July 24.

