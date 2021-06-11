Who's Playing in This Year's Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am?

The Travelers Championship is right around the corner and they've announced who will play in their annual celebrity pro-am.

Below is the lineup of athletes that are scheduled to compete with a description provided by the Travelers Tournament:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Chris Berman - an ESPN broadcaster and has been named National Sportscaster of the Year six times while winning 10 Emmy Awards.

- an ESPN broadcaster and has been named National Sportscaster of the Year six times while winning 10 Emmy Awards. Brian Boyle - a hockey center who has spent 13 seasons in the NHL, most recently with the Florida Panthers. A Massachusetts native and Boston College graduate, he has scored 130 goals in his NHL career while playing for eight teams.

- a hockey center who has spent 13 seasons in the NHL, most recently with the Florida Panthers. A Massachusetts native and Boston College graduate, he has scored 130 goals in his NHL career while playing for eight teams. Jim Calhoun - went 625-243 and won three NCAA basketball titles at UConn. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and he just completed his third season as head coach at the University of Saint Joseph.

- went 625-243 and won three NCAA basketball titles at UConn. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and he just completed his third season as head coach at the University of Saint Joseph. Mike Cavanaugh - recently finished his eighth season as UConn men’s hockey coach. This year’s Huskies qualified for the Hockey East playoffs for the second straight season and earned five victories over nationally ranked opponents, including a shootout road win over No. 1 Boston College.

- recently finished his eighth season as UConn men’s hockey coach. This year’s Huskies qualified for the Hockey East playoffs for the second straight season and earned five victories over nationally ranked opponents, including a shootout road win over No. 1 Boston College. Javier Colon - a Connecticut native who won the inaugural season of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2011. He has released four albums and frequently appears on “The Voice” as a guest judge.

- a Connecticut native who won the inaugural season of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2011. He has released four albums and frequently appears on “The Voice” as a guest judge. Chris Dailey - has been the associate head women’s basketball coach at UConn since 1988, a span that has seen the Huskies win 11 national championships. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

- has been the associate head women’s basketball coach at UConn since 1988, a span that has seen the Huskies win 11 national championships. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. Randy Edsall - the head football coach at UConn who led the Huskies to the Fiesta Bowl in the 2010 season. He is about to start his 16th season and also coached for five seasons in the NFL.

- the head football coach at UConn who led the Huskies to the Fiesta Bowl in the 2010 season. He is about to start his 16th season and also coached for five seasons in the NFL. Doug Flutie - won the 1984 Heisman Trophy while a quarterback at Boston College, then spent 21 seasons as a professional football player, including 12 in the NFL with Chicago, Buffalo, San Diego and New England.

- won the 1984 Heisman Trophy while a quarterback at Boston College, then spent 21 seasons as a professional football player, including 12 in the NFL with Chicago, Buffalo, San Diego and New England. Christopher Jackson - a singer and actor who currently stars in the CBS drama “Bull” and played George Washington in the original cast of “Hamilton,” for which he earned a Tony Award nomination. He has also won a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award for his singing and songwriting.

- a singer and actor who currently stars in the CBS drama “Bull” and played George Washington in the original cast of “Hamilton,” for which he earned a Tony Award nomination. He has also won a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award for his singing and songwriting. Dan Orlovsky - a football analyst for ESPN. He spent 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback with the Lions, Texans, Colts and Buccaneers, and he is UConn’s career leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

- a football analyst for ESPN. He spent 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback with the Lions, Texans, Colts and Buccaneers, and he is UConn’s career leader in passing yards and touchdowns. Nancy Stevens - regarded as the best field hockey coach in college history. She finished her 43-year career with a record of 700-189-24, and is the only coach to win 700 games. She spent 30 of those seasons at UConn, where she led the program to national championships in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

- regarded as the best field hockey coach in college history. She finished her 43-year career with a record of 700-189-24, and is the only coach to win 700 games. She spent 30 of those seasons at UConn, where she led the program to national championships in 2013, 2014 and 2017. Tim Wakefield - won 200 games as a pitcher in a 19-year Major League Baseball career. He spent 17 of those seasons with the Red Sox and won World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. It will be the first day that spectators will be allowed on the grounds for this year's tournament.

“We’re thrilled to bring our Celebrity Pro-Am back on the same day that our fans will return to TPC River Highlands,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said in a statement. “We missed both last year and can’t think of a better way to kick off tournament week than to have these celebrities join us for a day of fun that benefits a great cause, since all net proceeds help local charities.”

Spectators must purchase tickets in advance and no tickets will be available at the gate. For more information and tournament updates, visit their website.