Who's scored the most touchdowns in NFL history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Adrian Peterson made history in his Seattle Seahawks debut on Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 36-year-old running back, who signed with Seattle earlier in the week, scored a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Seattle's 30-23 Week 13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The score gave Peterson 126 career touchdowns, tying him with Jim Brown for 10th all time.

126th career TD for @AdrianPeterson!



He ties @JimBrownNFL32 for the 10th all-time in TDs.



📺: #SFvsSEA on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/qVaJGHsnWk — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

It was also the 120th rushing touchdown of Peterson's career, putting him three behind Marcus Allen for third all time in that category. And the veteran back became the first player to ever score a rushing touchdown with six different teams.

Peterson was cut by the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago following a three-game stint where he rushed 27 times for 82 yards and one TD. But, after being picked up by the Seahawks, AP will have a chance to continue to move up the NFL's all-time touchdowns list.

So just how high could Peterson climb down the stretch of the 2021 season?

Who's scored the most touchdowns in NFL history?

Not only does Jerry Rice have the most receiving yards and touchdowns of all time, but he also owns the record for the most touchdowns scored. Rice tallied 208 touchdowns over his 20-year career, with 197 of them being receiving scores.

The closest player to Rice on the all-time touchdowns list is Emmitt Smith. The NFL's all-time rushing leader, Smith ran for a record 164 touchdowns and hauled in another 11 for 175 total in his 15-year career.

Running back LaDainian Tomlinson sits in third behind Smith with 162 scores (145 rushing, 17 receiving). Randy Moss (157 TDs), Terrell Owens (156), Marcus Allen (145), Marshall Faulk (136) and Cris Carter (131) round out the top eight.

The only player Peterson could probably catch, and surpass, this season is Marvin Harrison in ninth. Harrison has 128 career touchdowns, meaning Peterson would only need three scores over Seattle's final five games to overtake the No. 9 spot. He would have to average one touchdown per game to tie Cris Carter in eighth place.

Here's a look at the top-25 touchdown scorers of all time, all of whom reached the 100-TD mark:

1. Jerry Rice: 208

2. Emmitt Smith: 175

3. LaDainian Tomlinson: 162

4. Randy Moss: 157

5. Terrell Owens: 156

6. Marcus Allen: 145

7. Marshall Faulk: 136

8. Cris Carter: 131

9. Marvin Harrison: 128

T-10. Jim Brown: 126

T-10. Adrian Peterson: 126

12. Walter Payton: 125

13. Larry Fitzgerald: 121

T-14. Antonio Gates: 116

T-14. John Riggins: 116

16. Lenny Moore: 113

17. Shaun Alexander: 112

18. Tony Gonzalez: 111

19. Barry Sanders: 109

20. Tim Brown: 105

21. Don Hutson: 103

22. Steve Largent: 101

T-23. Frank Gore: 100

T-23. Franco Harris: 100

T-23. Curtis Martin: 100