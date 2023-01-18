Windsor Junior Nears Basketball Milestone With Plenty of Time Left to Play

Windsor High School's Ayanna Franks is just one or two games away from hitting her 1,000th career point. Impressive on its own and then consider this: Franks is only a junior, her freshman season was canceled midway because of COVID and they’re just halfway through this season.

Franks said she likes to model her game off Kahleah Copper of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky and will never turn down a chance to watch the UConn women play. But as for comparisons, Franks’ Windsor High School coach Brittany Huggins says there isn’t one, and that’s for good reason.

“I think she plays like Ayanna Franks,” Huggins said. “She's special...Never in my years of coaching have I coached a player who is just so talented, driven and competitive as her.”

But, Huggins said, beyond her talent, she’s humble, which makes coaching her even more of a joy.

“I try not to have all this attention on me because it's still a team sport,” Franks said. “So I try to get my teammates involved as much as possible.”

Franks is just 38 points away from 1,000. She’s averaging 25 points per game and the Warriors have two games this week. The milestone is right around the corner, but Franks if focused on the long game.

“Big things are coming but the main goal is to win a state championship so that's been my goal since freshman year,” Franks said. “I really want to win a championship.”