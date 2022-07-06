Windsor Teen Plays in Wimbledon Juniors

A teen from Windsor is living her tennis dreams, playing in one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

Olivia Lincer, 17, of Windsor, is playing in Wimbledon Juniors.

She advanced to the third round of the girls' single draw and said competing on this level is so exciting.

“I’ve literally dreamed of this,” Lincer said.

She is representing Poland, where her father is from.

While this is one of the most competitive stages in tennis, Lincer said she is allowing herself to enjoy the experience.

“During my matches, I’m allowing myself to enjoy the experience because a lot of juniors who play the slams might not make it in the professionals,” she said. “I’m hoping to but you know there’s always a chance that I won’t, so I am just trying to let myself enjoy it, even when it’s ‘athlete’ time, you know, I’m taking in every second.”