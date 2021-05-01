Windsor's Jason Pinnock Selected in 5th Round of NFL Draft By New York Jets

Surrounded by family and friends at Spare Time in Windsor Locks, Jason Pinnock got the call that he had been waiting for. The New York Jets picked the defensive back with the 31st pick in the 5th round of the NFL Draft.

"We were waiting, we were waiting, we were waiting and that phone rings it was surreal man," said Pinnock, who played college football at the University of Pittsburgh. "I mean, I almost dropped. My pops had to hold me up, my brother had to hold me up but it's surreal. It's a blessing. God is good."

"Excitement, relief, obviously a lot of emotions going on today and I felt it with him," said Pinnock's father Louis Pinnock Jr. "I know how hard he wanted it. I know how hard he has worked for it."

Pinnock grew up in Windsor rooting for the Jets and following his favorite player, defensive back Darrelle Revis, who also played at the University of Pittsburgh.

"Life is crazy, it's full circle," said Pinnock, who takes a lot of pride in being from Connecticut and doing things the 'Connetiway.'

Landing with the Jets means he won't have to travel too far to see his family.

"I'm happy to be close to home," Pinnock said. "I'm happy to be close to my family. Where I'm from, the town of Windsor and the city of Hartford, that's who I am."

Pinnock is not the only Windsor grad to earn the chance to compete for a spot on an NFL roster. His former high school teammate Tyler Coyle signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. The defensive back tweeted the news on Saturday night.

Newtown native Ben Mason was also selected by the Ravens in the 5th round, 184th overall.