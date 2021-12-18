Winning Streak Ends As Patriots Stumble Against Colts

Call it a reality check, call it a chance to pump the breaks, call it a chance to reset.

No matter what you call it, a seven-game winning streak is over for the Patriots following a 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium, dropping New England from the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Mac Jones threw two interceptions in the defeat, including the first red zone pick of his career, and the Patriots (9-5) allowed the Colts (8-6) to run for well north of 200 yards -- including a 67-yard touchdown run from Jonathan Taylor with 2:01 left in the fourth quarter to halt what had been a spirited Patriots comeback attempt.

New England was held off the scoreboard in the first half for the first time in 99 games dating back to Week 4 of the 2016 season, when the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills, 16-0, with third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett starting with a broken thumb.

It was the first loss for New England to Indianapolis since 2009, the infamous "fourth and 2" game in which Bill Belichick opted to go for it on fourth down from his own 28-yard line against the Colts, a play which came up short and led to quick touchdown for Indianapolis and a stunning 35-34 win.

The Patriots return home a week from Sunday against the Buffalo Bills for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium.