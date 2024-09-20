Breaking down the WNBA's record-setting season by the numbers

The 2024 WNBA regular season was one for the record books.

A rookie class headlined by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese injected some extra excitement for the rising league. The two first-year players didn't disappoint, as both have already etched their names into WNBA history.

A'ja Wilson had something to say, as well. While the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces took a step back in the standings, the reigning WNBA Finals MVP was as dominant as ever.

The players weren't the only ones to set records in the regular season. Attendance skyrocketed across the league with several teams filling out NBA arenas for highly anticipated matchups.

The action is far from over, as the WNBA playoffs will tip-off on Sunday. Before the postseason gets underway, let's break down some of the notable records that were shattered during the 2024 regular season.

Caitlin Clark

Clark and the Indiana Fever got off to a 1-8 start before becoming a top-half WNBA team by the end of the season. The No. 1 overall pick spearheaded the turnaround and helped lead the team to a 20-20 record and the No. 6 seed.

Here are some of the record-setting numbers from Clark's rookie campaign:

769 - Clark's 769 total points weren't just the most for a rookie in league history. They were also the most for any WNBA point guard in a single season.

337 - Clark also got her teammates involved at a historic rate. Her 337 assists broke the previous WNBA single-season record that belonged to Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.

19 - Clark was particularly generous in the Fever's July 17 win over the Dallas Wings, as her 19 assists set a new league record.

2 - Clark became the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double in a July 6 win over the New York Liberty. She added a second triple-double to her resume in a Sept. 4 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

122 - Clark set a WNBA rookie record with her 122 3-pointers. She fell just six shy of tying Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu's league record set in 2023.

Angel Reese

Reese set a few records of her own after falling to No. 7 in the WNBA draft. Her numbers could've been even better if not for a wrist injury that ended her season in early September.

13.1 - Reese set a record for rebounds per game with 13.1, beating out Sylvia Fowles' 11.9 average from 2018.

15 - Reese had 15 consecutive double-doubles from June 4 to July 11, breaking a WNBA record.

Reese also broke the WNBA's single-season record for total rebounding in early September, but she wasn't able to hold onto the record for long.

A'ja Wilson

After getting beat out by Breanna Stewart in the 2023 MVP race, Wilson set herself up for the 2024 award with a record-setting year in both scoring and rebounding.

1,021 - Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to eclipse 1,000 points in a season. Her 1,021 points put her well ahead of Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (845) for the 2024 scoring title.

26.9 - In addition to total points, Wilson's 26.9 points per game were the most in league history.

451 - Reese's injury paved the way for Wilson to grab the league's single-season rebounding record in the Aces' second-to-last game. Wilson finished with 451 boards in 38 games, while Reese had 446 in 34 games.

98 - Wilson's 98 blocks fell short of Brittney Griner's single-season record. Still, the number allowed Wilson to become the first WNBA player to lead the league in points, boards and blocks in a season.

Attendance

Fans set records by packing arenas throughout the 2024 season, especially when Clark was in town.

20,711 - The WNBA season ended on a historic note, as the Fever's regular season finale against the Mystics at Capital One Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday set a league attendance record with 20,711 fans.

16,084 - An average of 16,084 tickets were sold for Fever games in 2024, demolishing the previous record for a WNBA team set by the Liberty in 1998, the league's second season.

643,343 - The Fever saw a 182% jump in overall attendance, going from 227,979 tickets sold in 2023 to 643,343 in 2024.

Viewership

While fans were filling more seats than ever before, TV interest also ballooned in 2024.

2.45 million - The 2024 WNBA Draft saw a record-setting average of nearly 2.5 million viewers to watch Clark, Reese and more get selected, per Nielsen.

2.25 million - The June 16 showdown between Reese's Sky and Clark's Fever saw an average of 2.25 million viewers, making it the most-watched WNBA game since 2001.