WNBA Players Wear Brittney Griner Jerseys For Second Half of All-Star Game

Every player at the WNBA All-Star game came out for the second half on Sunday wearing a Brittney Griner jersey.

The eight-time WNBA All-Star has been detained in Russia for more than 130 days after being arrested for possession of cannabis in February.

Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury, was named an honorary All-Star starter for this year's All-Star game by WNBA commissioner Kathy Engelbert. After taking the court for the second half of the game, the players lined up along the sideline wearing All Star jerseys with Griner's name and No. 42 on the back.

Both teams wore the jerseys for the second half of the game.

Griner was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport after the Federal Security Service said she was carrying vaporizer cartridges containing hashish oil. Her trial began Friday in Moscow. If found guilty, she faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Griner sent a handwritten letter to President Joe Biden earlier this month pleading for his help in getting out of Russia. Biden assured Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, they are "working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible."