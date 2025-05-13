What will the new WNBA season bring?

The 2024 season bolstered the league in more ways than one. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink highlighted a stacked rookie class.

Star veterans like A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart did their thing, with "Stewie" helping the New York Liberty earn the franchise's first ever championship.

The 2025 season should be even more intriguing. Paige Bueckers leads the draft class with the Dallas Wings looking to bounce back into postseason contention.

The Indiana Fever also made several key roster changes to support Clark in pursuit of a title, with the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces shaking up their star cores.

So, when are the WNBA Finals and more? Here are the key dates to know for the 2025 WNBA campaign:

When does the 2025 WNBA season start?

The 2025 regular season begins on Friday, May 16.

When is the 2025 Commissioner's Cup?

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup, the league's in-season tournament, will run from Sunday, June 1, until Tuesday, June 17.

When is the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Championship?

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup title game is set for Tuesday, July 1.

When is the 2025 WNBA All-Star break?

The league will go on its All-Star break from Thursday, July 17, until Monday, July 21.

When is the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 19.

When does the 2025 WNBA regular season end?

The 2025 regular season concludes on Thursday, Sept. 11.

When do the 2025 WNBA playoffs start?

The 2025 playoffs will begin on Sunday, Sept. 14.

When are the 2025 WNBA Finals?

There is no set timeframe for the 2025 WNBA Finals just yet, but the last possible game will be held on Friday, Oct. 17.

