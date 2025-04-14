WNBA

Paige Bueckers signs deal with Unrivaled that rivals WNBA salary: Report

Bueckers is set to earn more through Unrivaled than her first WNBA contract.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

A day before the 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers appears to have her offseasons sorted.

Bueckers on Sunday agreed to a three-year deal with the 3-on-3 Unrivaled league, ESPN's Kendra Andrews first reported.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The 23-year-old's first-year salary with the league is set to exceed her first four-year WNBA deal, the report added.

There was no exact figure quoted in the report, though per the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement, Bueckers is expected to make $78,831 as a rookie if the Dallas Wings take her first overall.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In total across the back-ended four-year deal, her contract would hold a total value of $348,198, per Spotrac. She'll make the most in her fourth season, which is at $100,510.

MORE WNBA COVERAGE

WNBA Apr 10

Which schools have produced the most WNBA draft picks? UConn, Stanford in list

WNBA Apr 8

2025 WNBA Draft preview: Top prospects, first-round order, watch info and more

WNBA Mar 24

When can stars JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo enter the WNBA draft?

Bueckers signed an NIL deal last year with Unrivaled but did not play due to duties with her UConn college team, recently winning the national championship.

Unrivaled was founded in 2023 by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, and just ended its debut season in March.

It marked a highly successful inaugural launch as the league exceeded $27 million in revenue, more than double it's projected number, the report added.

Bueckers' addition will help attract even more attention, with the league also hoping to secure the signatures of Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson, among others, for the future.

Here are five things to know about UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us