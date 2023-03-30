Wolf Pack to Host Sensory-Friendly Game Friday

The Hartford Wolf Pack will host a sensory-friendly game Friday during a match-up against the Providence Bruins.

The Wolf Pack partnered with the Miracle League of Connecticut and the sensory-friendly game will have softer music at low volumes, a quieter goal horn and a sensory area for those in need of a quiet space in the atrium of the XL Center.

The sensory area will have sensory-friendly activities.

The club will be hosting a food drive benefitting the Andover Food Pantry.

The Wolf Pack will be collecting canned foods at all entries to the XL Center before the game and those who donate a canned food item will receive a free ticket to the Wolf Pack’s game on Friday, April 7.

Learn more online at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.