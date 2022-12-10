France

Aurelien Tchouameni's Long-distance Strike Gives France Lead vs. England

France took the 1-0 advantage in the 17th minute

By Sanjesh Singh

France
France strikes first.

In the 17th minute of the France-England quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, Aurelien Tchouameni gave Les Bleus the early lead with a stunning long-distance strike.

The goal came after England lost possession in its attacking third, and France got the ball out wide on the left flank to the danger man, Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe drew in three defenders before managing to switch the field, and Antoine Griezmann eventually laid it off to Tchouameni. The 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder got it to go under Jude Bellingham's legs and past the outstretched hands of Jordan Pickford.

