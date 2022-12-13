Croatia

Croatia Coach Ejected Right Before Messi's World Cup Goal

Croatia coach Mario Mandžukić was sent off the field seconds before Lionel Messi's record-breaking World Cup goal in the semifinals.

By Julia Elbaba

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Croatia assistant coach Mario Mandžukić was sent off the field ahead of Lionel Messi's record-breaking goal in the World Cup semifinals, which gave Argentina a 1-0 lead.

Although it is not clear, it is presumed that Manzukic got ejected for arguing with a ref or was dismissed by head coach Zlatko Dalić.

The penalty kick from Messi made him the top scorer from Argentina with 11, surpassing former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta's 10 goals.

Before becoming a coach for Croatia, Mandžukić competed as a forward for the Vatreni, scoring the overtime game winner against England in 2018 to send the team to the World Cup final. Mandžukić is also tied with Ivan Perišić for second-most international goals by a Croatian with 33.

Midway through the second half, Argentina leads Croatia 3-0 as Julian Alvarez scored a brace for La Albiceleste.

The winner of Tuesday's semifinals will face the winner of Morocco and France in the final.

