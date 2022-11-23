Croatia-Morocco Finishes in Third Scoreless Draw at 2022 World Cup

The objective of soccer is simple: score more goals than the opponent. But for the third time in the last four World Cup matches, neither team scored at all.

After Denmark-Tunisia and Mexico-Poland ended scoreless on Tuesday, Croatia-Morocco followed suit with a 0-0 result to begin Wednesday's action.

There was just one goalless match in 64 games at the 2018 World Cup.

Both Croatia and Morocco finished with two shots on goal, but goalkeepers Dominik Livakovic and Yassine Bounou kept a clean sheet.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Each squad had a few scoring opportunities. For Croatia, Ivan Perisic had a prime chance in the 17th minute on a shot from long distance. He gave it just a bit too much power, as the ball sailed over the goalkeeper's outstretched arm and over the crossbar.

Later on, Morocco's Bounou made an impressive save to maintain the even score just before halftime. He punched the ball away at first before retreating to the other side of the net and saving another goal with his leg.

Morocco nearly scored in 65th minute, when Hakim Ziyech layed the ball off to Achraf Hakimi for a free-kick from 30 yards out. While the ball was well-struck, it was straight at the goalkeeper.

Fresh off a runner-up finish in 2018, Croatia is likely unsatisfied with this result. Morocco, on the other hand, will take the point and move on after earning just one point in three matches in 2018.

These two Group F teams will return to the pitch on Sunday, Nov. 27. Morocco will face group favorite Belgium at 8 a.m., while Croatia battles Canada at 11 a.m.