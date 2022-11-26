Enzo Fernández's Curling Strike Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead Over Mexico

What a way to announce yourself to the world stage.

Up 1-0 over Mexico in the closing stages of their Group C showdown on Saturday, 21-year-old Argentine center midfielder Enzo Fernández closed the door shut with a beautiful curling strike in the 87th minute.

Lionel Messi, who scored the opener on a beauty of his own from outside the box, provided the assist with a pass to Fernández on the right corner of the penalty box, and some nifty footwork from the Benfica rising star gave him the confidence to curl it in.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fernández had come in off the bench in the 57th minute for Guido Rodriguez to give Argentina an extra boost going forward with his box-to-box abilities, and it proved to pay off for manager Lionel Scaloni.

Next for Argentina is a huge game against Poland on Wednesday, with a win for La Albiceleste putting them in potential position for first place in the group after shockingly losing their opener to Saudi Arabia.