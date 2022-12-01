Germany Snags 1-0 Lead in Group E Finale Vs. Costa Rica

Germany did not waste any time in their Group E finale with Costa Rica.

In the 9th minute, David Raum sent a nice leftside high ball over to Serge Gnabry who then scored the first goal of the game off a header. It was no match for Costa Rica’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

A little before, Germany’s Jamal Musiala shoved off his first, second, third and fourth defenders in the 7th minute for an attempt to shoot on goal, but unfortunately he couldn’t mow his way through. Thomas Muller tried the same when neither of Costa Rica’s center backs took him on.

Simply said: Costa Rica’s defense needs to pick it up.