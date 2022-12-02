One of the first games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will feature a true David vs. Goliath showdown.

On one side is Argentina, the 2021 Copa American champions ranked as the third-best team in the world by FIFA and led by soccer legend Lionel Messi.

And on the other is Australia, a nation ranked 38th by FIFA that's making its second ever appearance in the World Cup knockout stage.

The Socceroos fell to defending champion France 4-1 in their opening Group D match before defeating Tunisia 1-0 and stunning No. 10-ranked Denmark by the same score to punch a ticket to the round of 16.

Argentina, meanwhile, has already been upset once in Qatar. On Matchday 1, Saudi Arabia scored two unanswered goals to hand Messi and Co. a shocking 2-1 loss. But La Albiceleste bounced back strong with consecutive 2-0 wins, taking down Mexico and Poland to claim the top spot in Group C.

Will Argentina keep rolling versus Australia? Or can the Socceroos extend their Cinderella run and reach the quarterfinals for the first time ever?

Here's how to watch the Australia-Argentina match.

When is the Australia vs. Argentina FIFA World Cup round of 16 game?

Australia will battle Argentina on Saturday, Dec. 3.

What time is the Australia vs. Argentina FIFA World Cup round of 16 game?

Kickoff from Al-Rayyan Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar is set for 2 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Australia vs. Argentina FIFA World Cup round of 16 game on?

The Australia-Argentina match will air in English on FOX and in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the Australia vs. Argentina FIFA World Cup round of 16 game

The contest can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or Peacock (Spanish).

Australia vs. Argentina – Round of 16 | 2 p.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock