Japan

How to Watch Japan vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play

Japan looks to secure a spot in the round of 16 with a win over Costa Rica

By Mike Gavin

Japan is one victory away from clinching a second consecutive trip to the World Cup round of 16.

The team can punch its ticket with a win over Costa Rica on Sunday. 

It would be the fourth time overall that Japan has advanced beyond group play, but the first time the country has done so in consecutive World Cups. Japan, which lost to Belgium in the 2018 round of 16, is also looking to make history by reaching its first quarterfinal.

Japan proved capable of doing so after a stunning comeback victory over Germany in its opening match. The team will be heavily favored against Costa Rica, which was routed 7-0 by Spain in its opening match. A loss would eliminate Costa Rica ahead of its group play finale against Germany on Thursday.

Here’s everything to know about the Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica.

When is Japan vs. Costa Rica in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Japan and Costa Rica will face off on Sunday, Nov. 27.

What time is Japan vs. Costa Rica in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 5 a.m. ET (1 p.m. local time) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan.

How to watch Japan vs. Costa Rica in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.  

How to stream Japan vs. Costa Rica in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish). 

Japan vs. Costa Rica - Group E | 5 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

